Eagles' Nick Sirianni on game vs. Dallas Cowboys: "We know how big of a game it is"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated heading into Dallas week. Head coach Nick Sirianni and the Birds are preparing for a Sunday Night Football matchup against a division rival.

"We know how big of a game it is, because it's the Cowboys," Sirianni said. "We know how big of a game it is because it's the next one and we know how big of a game it is because it's a division game. And we're just going to about our business that way to prepare like we always prepare and leave no stone unturned."

Eagles fans are over the moon that their team is 5-0, but starting quarterback Jalen Hurts said Sunday he doesn't like hearing about the undefeated record.

"I personally, honest, I hate hearing 5-0, I don't like to hear it," Hurts said.

Sirianni noted that this probably isn't Hurts' first time leading a team with an undefeated record.

"This isn't Jalen's first rodeo being 5-0. Probably happened to him every year he was at Alabama, probably happened the year he was at Oklahoma," Sirianni said. "So he understands that the next game is the most important one."

It's still unclear if quarterback Dak Prescott will return from a fractured right thumb injury in time for Sunday night's game or if the Birds will face QB Cooper Rush, who's led the Cowboys on a four-game winning streak.

But, there is one clear threat the Eagles' offense is preparing to face: linebacker Micah Parsons.

The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has six sacks, 16 solo tackles and one forced fumble so far this season.

"He'll be accounted for every single play, that doesn't mean he isn't going to make some plays here and there, he's a really outstanding, outstanding player," Sirianni said, "I think we all know that, the league knows that, he's proved it for the last year and a half. We need to do our jobs as coaches and put our guys in positions to not only be at their best but to defeat their best and to contain their best."