Flyers Trade Wayne Simmonds To Predators

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wayne Simmonds has played his final game as a Philadelphia Flyer. The Flyers on Monday traded the 30-year-old right winger to the Nashville Predators.

The Flyers acquired Ryan Hartman and a conditional 2020 fourth-round pick for Simmonds, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

If Nashville wins a round, the fourth-round pick becomes a 2020 third-round pick.

WATCH LIVE: Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher discusses trading Wayne Simmonds and the state of the team after Monday's NHL trade deadline.

Simmonds ends his career with the Flyers as one of the most beloved players to suit up in the orange and black during his seven-plus seasons in Philadelphia.

Flyers fans loved Simmonds' passion and physicality and the team also took to Simmonds' leadership style.

The 30-year-old scored 203 goals and 378 points in 584 career games with the Flyers.

This season, Simmonds has 16 goals and 27 points in 62 games.

The Simmonds trade is Chuck Fletcher's second big roster-related move he's made since taking over as general manager on Dec. 3, 2018.

Fletcher acquired Cam Talbot from the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 16.