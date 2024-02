Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman holds press conference at NFL Combine 2024 Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman held a press conference Tuesday at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Eagles have nine draft picks in 2024, with four in the first three rounds. Philadelphia will select 25th overall in the first round. The 2024 NFL draft will be in Detroit, Michigan, from April 25-27.