NEXT Weather: Warm, pleasant Tuesday; storm chance Thursday

By Andrew Kozak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We'll have temperatures in the 70s today, and higher temps are possible later in the week.

Tuesday, we'll reach 74 in the city, slightly cooler at the shore and in the mountains.

Wednesday, skies are overcast with a few sprinkles in the forecast.

Thursday, we're looking at the possibility of thunderstorms. We're considered a marginal risk for severe weather, especially between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

That could make for a damp Phillies home opener.

While this won't be a repeat of Saturday's severe weather that brought multiple confirmed tornadoes to our area, we will nonetheless keep an eye on it for you.

