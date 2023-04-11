Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Sunny, warm days ahead with near-record highs

By Andrew Kozak

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Weekend rain after warm-up all week
NEXT Weather: Weekend rain after warm-up all week 01:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're in for a stretch of dry days bringing nice warm temperatures this week. 

We will hit the 70s Tuesday across the region. It's a great day to get outside, but allergy sufferers should watch out for high tree pollen counts today.

tuesday-weather.png
ftbqk2hxgaexdla.jpg

The Phillies have two games left in this home stand against the Marlins tonight and Wednesday, when highs will reach the 80s. We couldn't ask for more perfect weather for some spring games.

phillies-weather-tonight.jpg

Thursday and Friday, we could see temps in the mid and upper 80s.

precip-chances-this-week.png

We're tracking rain that could arrive Sunday evening as a cold front crosses the area.

Check out the full forecast in the video above.

next-7-days-weather.png
CBS News Philadelphia

First published on April 11, 2023 / 6:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.