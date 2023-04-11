NEXT Weather: Sunny, warm days ahead with near-record highs

NEXT Weather: Weekend rain after warm-up all week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're in for a stretch of dry days bringing nice warm temperatures this week.

We will hit the 70s Tuesday across the region. It's a great day to get outside, but allergy sufferers should watch out for high tree pollen counts today.

The Phillies have two games left in this home stand against the Marlins tonight and Wednesday, when highs will reach the 80s. We couldn't ask for more perfect weather for some spring games.

Thursday and Friday, we could see temps in the mid and upper 80s.

We're tracking rain that could arrive Sunday evening as a cold front crosses the area.

