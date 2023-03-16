Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Sunny, milder Thursday

By Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The winds have finally calmed a bit, and Thursday will be the nicest day of the week.

We're expecting temps to peak in the high 50s with a lot of sunshine.

What to wear

  • Thursday morning: you'll need a coat in the morning and a hat if you're walking
  • Thursday afternoon: you should still wear long sleeves and maybe a light jacket. Bring sunglasses!
  • Friday: Wear green, or risk getting pinched. (We'll see how that works with our weather green screen, I'll try to figure that out.)

St. Patrick's Day forecast

Scattered showers will be in the area Friday night. CBS News Philadelphia

Friday, St. Patrick's Day, will be off to a good start, and we could hit the low 60s then too, but cloud cover will increase and we'll see scattered showers in the afternoon and evening around the region.

By Sunday, the chilly winds will return and we could see gusts of 30 mph with feels-like temps in the 30s.

