NEXT Weather: Springing into the week ahead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - With temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s, the last full day of winter went out on brand. Now we turn to Monday, where spring officially begins at 5:24 p.m., with warmer temperatures right on cue.

The cold, dry airmass that moved in late in the weekend not only brought below-average temperatures to the area but fire danger as well, with gusty winds along a very dry ground. The good news is that Monday morning begins the trend of those winds dying out, with only a light south breeze at 5-10 mph by the afternoon.

Spring Temperatures Right On Track

Once we turn the corner into Spring on Monday afternoon, we'll start to immediately feel the difference. Highs Monday, under sunny skies and that very light south breeze will reach the low 50s in Philadelphia-- just about where we should be this time of year.

The trend continues Tuesday and into the first part of Wednesday, with sunny skies, and highs actually back above average, in the low 60s. Expect increasing clouds Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next system.

Wet End To The Week

While no major cold fronts are expected to push our temperatures back down just yet, the end of the week will bring us unsettled weather, with showers rolling in late Wednesday into Thursday. In fact, as far as temperatures go, it's the opposite; we'll see a surge of warm air move in ahead of the next system, pushing temperatures to 70 degrees or even slightly higher Thursday, despite the clouds and showers. We're still working out the timing of the front, which will determine how long of a period of warming we get, but expect an overcast and warm day.

With a few more showers Friday, highs will still likely be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Looking ahead into next weekend: Lingering showers remain in the forecast through Saturday, with slightly cooler (but still above average) temperatures and sunshine in store for Sunday.

For now-- say goodbye to the heavier jackets and winter-- both figuratively and literally, with us springing ahead into the new season Monday!