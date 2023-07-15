Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Weather: scattered showers and storms, severe weather ahead

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: scattered showers and storms, severe weather ahead
NEXT Weather: scattered showers and storms, severe weather ahead 03:48

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Scattered showers and storms are expected to form Saturday afternoon into the evening and is the better of the two weekend days. A severe weather threat is approaching with a flood watch to be issued from midnight tonight until 12 a.m. Monday.  

what-to-expect-saturday.jpg

Pop-up showers are expected to clear out at around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, but stronger storms are projected to sweep into the Delaware Valley overnight by 3 a.m. Sunday. 

Several inches of rain could populate Sunday possibly picking up three to six inches in some areas. 

cbsn-backup-record-semi-clean-9am-10am-230715-frame-48840.jpg

Sunday is also at a severe threat for flooding, damaging winds and intense lightning. Large hail and tornadoes are a lesser threat. Flash flood warnings are expected from overnight Saturday into Sunday. 

cbsn-backup-record-semi-clean-9am-10am-230715-frame-49202.jpg

Calm weather and sunshine are expected to return on Monday. However, towards the tail end of the week rain chances are expected to pick up. 

week-rain-chances.jpg

Here's your 7-day forecast:

7-day-forecast.jpg

Saturday: Scattered PM. High: 91, Low 72

Sunday: Scattered storms. High: 84, Low 76

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 92. Low: 71

Tuesday: Chance storms. High: 90, Low: 73

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 87, Low: 70

Thursday: Chance storms. High: 89, Low: 73

Friday: Chance storms. High: 88, Low: 70

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 15, 2023 / 9:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.