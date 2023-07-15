NEXT Weather: scattered showers and storms, severe weather ahead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Scattered showers and storms are expected to form Saturday afternoon into the evening and is the better of the two weekend days. A severe weather threat is approaching with a flood watch to be issued from midnight tonight until 12 a.m. Monday.

Pop-up showers are expected to clear out at around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, but stronger storms are projected to sweep into the Delaware Valley overnight by 3 a.m. Sunday.

Several inches of rain could populate Sunday possibly picking up three to six inches in some areas.

Sunday is also at a severe threat for flooding, damaging winds and intense lightning. Large hail and tornadoes are a lesser threat. Flash flood warnings are expected from overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Calm weather and sunshine are expected to return on Monday. However, towards the tail end of the week rain chances are expected to pick up.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Scattered PM. High: 91, Low 72

Sunday: Scattered storms. High: 84, Low 76

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 92. Low: 71

Tuesday: Chance storms. High: 90, Low: 73

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 87, Low: 70

Thursday: Chance storms. High: 89, Low: 73

Friday: Chance storms. High: 88, Low: 70

