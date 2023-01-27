NEXT Weather: Will Eagles face rain in NFC championship game?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- San Francisco is known for its clouds and showers this time of year, but will they bring that type of weather with them to Sunday's NFC championship game?

After a sunny and mild Saturday in the 50s, the clouds will thicken Saturday night ahead of a weak storm system that is currently over the northern Rockies. Sunday morning skies will be a milky shade of overcast. Despite gray skies, the temperature will be very mild in the low 50s Sunday.

Will skies look like this Sunday for @nfcchampionship @Eagles @49ers at #Linc ??? Nope! Clouds, 50's & an isolated shower possible late in game 🏈 🦅 ☁️ #FlyEaglesFly BTW Don't throw shade at my red sweater 😳 I'm saving green 👗👒🧤clothes for weekend News 🤣 @cbsphiladelphia pic.twitter.com/3aPoSHiPE9 — Tammie Souza Weather (@TammieSouza) January 27, 2023

The big question is, rain or no rain?

Skies over Philadelphia will be rather dry Sunday as a line of showers develops across central Pennsylvania. Any rain showers approaching from the west will have a hard time reaching the ground.

By late morning, a broken line of isolated showers will form near the Poconos and move east toward Philadelphia. These showers will be spotty as they move past between 3 and 9.

There is also a good chance the showers slow down and arrive after the game. That slowing trend has been the case with our last two storms. Either way, this does not look like a washout for the game -- just a 20% chance of isolated and spotty showers at best.

Here's your Sunday weather breakdown.

Tailgaters at the Linc rejoice. You will enjoy comfortable 40s through the morning that climb to the low 50s by early afternoon. Yes, the skies will be cloudy, but you should remain dry. Your Eagles flags and banners will also be able to fly proudly in a south wind of 10 to 15 mph.

Kickoff at 3 p.m. will be mild with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees. No need for sunglasses because the skies will be cloudy. On the positive side, there will be less glare for players on the field. Light winds will continue from the southwest.

Halftime cloudy skies continue and an isolated shower or sprinkle is possible. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Final play, the skies will still be cloudy and an isolated shower or sprinkle is possible. Temperatures will still be hovering in the mid-40s.

Final play, the skies will still be cloudy and an isolated shower or sprinkle is possible. Temperatures will still be hovering in the mid-40s.