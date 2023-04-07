NEXT Weather: Drier, cooler conditions for Phillies' home opener

NEXT Weather: Cool but dry homer opener for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delaware Valley dodged a bullet Thursday night with very few to strong severe storms in the region.

Now, we move to cooler and drier conditions Friday, where the Phillies will host the Cincinnati Reds in their home opener at Citizens Bank Park after it was postponed due to rain.

We had our first 80-plus day of the year Thursday. It was 83 degrees in Philadelphia.

Easter weekend is looking dry and mild with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Next week, we'll warm up with mid 70s and sunny skies.