NEXT Weather: A pre-Christmas strong brew

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With more clouds than sunshine, Saturday wasn't a great day. But at least, after all the rain we had late last week, it was dry.

Sunday promises a mix of clouds and sun, with slightly colder temperatures; highs will range from the upper 30s to the low 40s.

There's good and bad news when it comes to the upcoming week's forecast. Let's start with the good:

Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a continued chill, but light winds. High pressure will start to settle into the area late Monday night into Tuesday, clearing out the skies at night, and giving us a chance for complete sunshine during the day. Soak it up, since temperatures will still fall short of the average for this time of year, with highs struggling to get out of the low 40s.

Now… the bad news:

It's becoming clearer that Thursday into Friday will bring us a late-week soaker. There are a lot of variables here at play, but for now, we're going to go with a mainly rain event, heavy at times, with a mix of rain and snow for the mountains. The track of the center of low pressure seems to be further inland, which would keep Philadelphia in the warm sector at this point.

That said, things can and very well may change between now and then, so stay tuned. There is a lot of evidence that would keep this rainier and warmer track on schedule, with just a slight chance late Friday night, that all of this could end briefly, as a period of snow.

No matter what: The coldest air of the season is poised to move in Saturday, which is Christmas Eve. Expect lows in the teens and highs possibly not out of the 20s!

Keep it close to CBS 3 and the Next Weather team as we continue to keep you updated on the cold, the rain and possibly the snow!