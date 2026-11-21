A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a crash involving a stolen U-Haul that killed one University of Delaware student and critically injured another.

Prosecutors said on April 29, 2025, Gordon Turner was behind the wheel of the stolen rental van and speeding down Main Street in Newark when he fatally struck Marina Vasconcelos, a 24-year-old doctoral student in chemistry and biochemistry.

Police said officers had identified the vehicle as stolen, saying it was due back to the company the month prior. When officers attempted to stop Turner at the Newark Shopping Center, he sped away and ignored commands to stop, authorities said. Turner was not being pursued before he struck pedestrians and multiple parked cars.

In June 2026, a jury found Turner guilty of first-degree murder and assault, manslaughter and several other offenses connected to the incident.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Turner to life in prison, plus an additional 28 and a half years.

"This was a devastating, and sadly, entirely preventable tragedy," Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. "Nothing can bring back the life that was lost or undo the harm that was wrought upon the victims, but thanks to the dedication of our DOJ team and our partners in the Newark Police Department, the perpetrator has been brought to justice. Our hearts remain with the victims and their loved ones as they heal."

The crash raised concerns about pedestrian safety and speeding near the University of Delaware. Another student, freshman Noelia Gomez, was hit and killed by a motorcyclist on the first day of classes in 2024.

Vasconcelos graduated from Cedar Cliff High School in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania in 2018 and earned a bachelor's degree from York College in 2022.

According to an obituary published by the University of Delaware, her area of focus was on glycobiology and Crohn's disease. She was engaged to be married that August at the Jersey Shore, to a fellow STEM scholar she met while at York College.