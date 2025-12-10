Setting financial goals for 2026? Why you should opt for "micro resolutions" and lock in now

Nearly 3 in 4 Americans say they fell short of their saving and spending resolutions this year, but most are optimistic that 2026 will be their year for a "resolution rebound."

That's according to a new survey released by Malvern-based Vanguard. An overwhelming majority of respondents said they'd already set new goals heading into the new year, with saving money a top priority.

But to avoid some of the same missteps in achieving those goals, start setting "micro resolutions," Kate Byrne, a financial wellness expert with Vanguard, said.

Byrne said the key to success is to start small and be specific.

"In an ideal world, you're saving toward three to six months of income, like that's nirvana, but I think sometimes that can overwhelm people," Byrne said in a recent appearance on the new CBS News Philadelphia In Your Corner podcast. "So take small, intentional steps, things like five to $10 a week. If you can just do that, think about where you could be at the end of the year."

Aim for $2,000 in emergency savings, she said, which Vanguard found can significantly reduce your overall financial anxiety.

"You know that if you get a flat tire or you have to go to the doctor, and it's not covered, typically that's in the range of sort of saving you a bit from having to go into credit card debt," Byrne said.

You don't have to wait until Jan. 1 either. Byrne said the viral "Great Lock In" trend on social media is a helpful way to get started by focusing on building momentum and ending the year strong.

Byrne also emphasized the importance of saving money in accounts that earn money with minimal risk, such as high-yield savings accounts, and having someone you can trust to talk with about your goals, whether a family member, friend or financial advisor.

You can hear more on the new CBS News Philadelphia In Your Corner podcast, which is dedicated to helping you find solutions to better manage your money, spot the latest scams, and know your rights as a consumer so you can protect yourself.

