New vision correction using UV light available in Philadelphia

New kind of vision correction using ultraviolet light now available in Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new kind of vision correction that uses ultraviolet light is now available in the Philadelphia region. This new technology is being called a new and improved kind of cataract surgery.

It allows doctors to adjust vision after the operation, and it's not just for cataracts.

Sharon Dunkle is able to read on her phone and see distance perfectly. For the first time in years, she can read without contact lenses or glasses.

"This is amazing, that they're able to do this and, you know, here I am seeing better than I probably have since I was 18. So it's cool," Dunkle said.

The 53-year-old has her vision back with a new kind of implanted lens, most often used for people with cataracts which she didn't have.

"I didn't realize that you could get it for people my age," Dunkle said.

She has Light Adjustable Lenses that, after they're surgically implanted, can be adjusted with ultraviolet light

"It creates a flexibility we never had, where we can actually change the shape of the lens while it's inside the eye," Dr. Neil Farbman from the Kremer Eye Center said.

Farbman says that measurements are traditionally done before the lens is replaced and while that works, the new technology allows for more precision

"It's really a game changer," he said.

He says it's quick and easy. Patients look into a computer equipped with thousands of mirrors. The light tweaks the lens without impacting or hurting the eye.

"I didn't feel anything," Dunkle said. "I think it's amazing."

Jim Saltzman had cataract surgery with the Light Adjustable Lenses.

"It ended up better than what I hoped for on both sides," he said.

Saltzman says his reading and distance vision is perfect now.

"I'm thrilled," he said, "the only thing that shocked me is when I looked in the mirror, I seemed older."

The lenses cost $5,000 per eye and they're not covered by insurance.

Dunkle says it was worth it because of all the money she's saving now by not having to use contacts and glasses.

"It's neat to be like, 'oh, my word, look how well I can see,'" Dunkle said.

Once the adjustments are made, the light sensitivity in the lens is deactivated. More information is available here.