New Philadelphia CME takes over highly criticized department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new medical examiner is taking over the Philadelphia department that's been highly criticized for a number of issues, including the mishandling of remains from members of the MOVE organization. The new medical examiner acknowledges the department has troubles that she says that's mainly related to understaffing.

This is the first video inside the new medical examiner's office. It was provided by the health department.

Dr. Constance DiAngelo is the new chief medical examiner. She says her first priority will be to get the department accredited, which currently it isn't.

She says that's mainly the result of understaffing. She wants to hire about 20 new people and will be asking for an additional $1.5 million.

CBS3 asked her about the criticism the department has received.

She tells us the mishandling of the MOVE remains was tragic and she's working to get that resolved. She adds mistakes like that won't happen again because with the accreditation she's working on, there will be better checks and balances.