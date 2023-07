New PATCO schedule starts Saturday, July 8 for rail upgrades

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Get ready for more changes this weekend if you ride PATCO. A new schedule starts Saturday so workers can replace almost three miles of track.

Trains will run less often during the weekday morning and afternoon rush hours, weekday daytime and Saturdays.

July 8 schedule at-a-glance:

Weekday AM & PM Rush Hours : Trains every 12 minutes (current schedule every 7 minutes)

: Trains every 12 minutes (current schedule every 7 minutes) Weekday Daytime : Trains every 22 minutes (current schedule every 15 minutes)

: Trains every 22 minutes (current schedule every 15 minutes) Saturdays : Trains every 22 minutes (current schedule every 20 minutes)

: Trains every 22 minutes (current schedule every 20 minutes) Sundays: Trains every 30 minutes (current schedule every 30 minutes)

The changes are expected to last eight weeks.

You can see all of the schedule changes on PATCO.com