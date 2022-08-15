New PATCO schedule could make your morning commute few minutes longer

New PATCO schedule could make your commute a little longer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you use PATCO, your commute will now take a little longer. The transit agency is rolling out a new schedule with fewer trains.

Trains will now run every eight minutes during the morning and evening rush hours. Before Monday, trains had been running about every six-and-a-half minutes.

PATCO blames a backlog of trains in need of repairs.

