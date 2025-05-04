20 people injured after 4-vehicle crash on New Jersey Turnpike, state police say

Twenty people suffered minor injuries after a crash involving two passenger buses and two cars on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County, Sunday afternoon, state police said.

New Jersey State Police said the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the outer northbound lanes near mile marker 56 on the New Jersey Turnpike.

State police said some of the people who were injured were taken to the hospital, while others were treated on the scene. There have been no reports of any major injuries or deaths connected to the crash, according to state police.

Traffic near the crash is backed up, but is still slowly moving by. The outer northbound lanes are shut down as New Jersey State Police continues to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.