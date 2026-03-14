New Jersey businesses get much needed financial boost from St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Crowds dressed in green packed bars, dance floors and sidewalks along Haddon Avenue Saturday as Haddon Township, New Jersey's, two-day St. Paddy's Day Pub Crawl kicked off — bringing both celebration and a boost for local businesses.

The event drew people of all ages — including some celebrating their very first St. Patrick's Day.

Christian Roach brought his baby daughter, Charlotte.

"My baby is five weeks old, so any chance to get out of the house I'm going to take it," Roach said.

Ten-month-old Charlie Halter was also making his debut appearance at the holiday celebration.

"Just don't drink till you're 21, buddy," his dad Jim said.

Beyond the celebrations, the pub crawl also brought a wave of customers to businesses along the avenue.

Outside Duo — a restaurant that held its grand opening just last week — crowds gathered in the parking lot while music played and people mingled.

Marketing manager Jay Marsdale said the timing of the event could not have been better.

"You can't beat it," Marsdale said. "Everybody sees it's now open, you see it on the sign. So I think everybody coming in passing by — great foot traffic, great exposure."

Even businesses that do not serve alcohol said the crowds still helped bring customers through the door. At Bricco Coal Fired Pizza, staff grilled hot dogs outside while people stopped in for food between bars.

"It's just nice having a lot of people walk around in the town because people want to stop in and get some food," Jackson Zalkind, a server at the restaurant, said.

With sunny weather and music playing throughout the day, many people simply enjoyed walking between stops and taking in the festive atmosphere.

"The sun is out, everyone's vibing. I think it's great," Vilma Diaz said.

The celebration isn't over yet. The Haddon Township St. Paddy's Day Pub Crawl continues Tuesday, when many of the same bars and restaurants plan to host live music, food specials and more festivities for St. Patrick's Day.