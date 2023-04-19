Red Flag Warning in effect until 8 p.m. across state of N.J.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New Jersey is under increased fire risk again Wednesday morning: a Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the entire state.

Officials warn that windy conditions, dry air, and dry vegetation on the ground are conditions that could cause fires to spread.

CBS News Philadelphia



The wind can spread embers around and increase the size of those fires if they burn.

Be extra careful with any flames or matches, whether you're grilling, starting a fire pit or anything else.

The NWS says that a red flag warning "means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain."

We are monitoring those conditions and will keep you updated.

South Jersey and Delaware were under a Red Flag Warning Tuesday as well. There was a wildfire that started in Washington Township, Burlington County and burned over 200 acres, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Fire danger will be very high again today. pic.twitter.com/gSkFdWlI7H — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 19, 2023