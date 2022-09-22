New Jersey ranks 5th happiest state in country: Report

NEW JERSEY (CBS) - New Jersey can sometimes get a bad rap, but people who live in the Garden State know it can be a great place to live. And here's proof: it was just ranked the 5th happiest state!

That's according to a new report by WalletHub.

New Jersey took the second spot for "emotional and physical well-being," coming in just behind Hawaii.

WalletHub also says the state has the lowest suicide rate and the third-lowest divorce rate.

Delaware is ranked 17th overall and Pennsylvania ranks 23rd.

