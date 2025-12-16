NJDOT brings back holiday-themed highway signs to raise awareness about reckless driving

'Tis the season for holiday-themed messages on some of New Jersey's busiest roadways.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is raising awareness about speeding, drunk driving and distracted driving while using humor and some holiday puns.

"The weather outside is frightful, but safe driving is so delightful." That's just one of the messages that went live Tuesday on I-295.

"They're pretty funny for the most part," Robert Discount, who lives in Bellmawr, said. "I usually see them when I'm coming home from work. They make me laugh, especially after a hard day of work."

Hasin Patel commutes around three hours round-trip for work from Edison, New Jersey, to Delaware. He's seen the safety messages in years past, but there are some new ones this year.

"I think it's a good reminder for people and if it makes them laugh, it's a good reminder, and it's easy to remember to drive safe," Patel said.

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, nine different holiday safety messages will run in rotation on message boards seven days a week, except when signs are reporting incidents, construction, or bad weather.

The 2025 holiday safety messages are:

HO HO HO, PLEASE, DRIVE SLOW

THE WEATHER OUTSIDE IS FRIGHTFUL BUT SAFE DRIVING IS SO DELIGHTFUL

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS MAKE IT THERE SAFELY!

DON'T BE A GRINCH! LET THEM MERGE

YOU'LL HAVE A BLUE CHRISTMAS IF YOU DRIVE DRUNK

LEAD FOOT?? COAL IN YOUR STOCKING

HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE COMMUTE DRIVE SAFELY

DRUNK DRIVERS GET HANDCUFFS FOR CHRISTMAS

SANTA SEES YOU WHEN YOU'RE TEXTING... PUT DOWN THE PHONE!

NJDOT is also partnering with the New Jersey State Police Office of Homeland Security for another serious message to "report suspicious activity."

NJDOT says it began running the creative messages three years ago to reduce crashes and promote safer driving habits.

Drivers like Jerome Williams find them a bit distracting.

"If you try to read all of them, I think it's a little distracting. Yes, especially on the highway, so it can be a little distracting," Williams said.

In 2022, the Federal Highway Administration told the state to stop posting the funny safety messages. It's unclear why, but the next year they were back. NJDOT tells CBS News Philadelphia it's being mindful to keep the messages strictly about safety.

Drivers are being reminded not to take photos of the message boards while driving, and they should not stop on the side of the road unless there is an emergency.

The messages will be up through Jan. 5.