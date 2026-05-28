Gov. Mikie Sherrill visits South Jersey farm after declaring state of emergency for crop losses

Farmers across South Jersey are assessing major crop losses after a devastating cold snap last month wiped out large portions of their fruit harvests.

At Russo's Fruit and Vegetable Farm in Tabernacle, Burlington County, rows of apple trees still appear healthy from a distance. But a closer look reveals missing buds, blossoms and small fruit damage caused by a sudden freeze after an unusually warm stretch of weather between April 19 and April 21.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill toured Russo's on Thursday to see the damage firsthand. The governor said agricultural losses across the state could total $300 million.

"We certainly could see the impact, I think, on certain crops that have really been devastated," Sherrill said, referring to the potential for higher grocery prices tied to crop shortages.

The family that owns Russo's said the cold snap destroyed between 95 and 100% of their apple and peach crops, which are among the farm's biggest sources of income.

"It's a little heart-wrenching," Joann Gsell, from Russo's Fruit & Vegetable Farm, said. "But it is part of farming in the state of New Jersey. Unfortunately, it just has never been to this extent on our farm before."

Last week, Sherrill declared a state of emergency in all 21 New Jersey counties to help speed up access to federal disaster relief through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Farmers are now hoping federal assistance will help offset some of the enormous financial losses.

"These trees are perennial," Gsell said. "Some of them have been planted for 10, 15 years. You take care of them all throughout the year. And then in like a three-hour time span, there's no crop."

Only a small number of apples survived the freeze at Russo's Farm. With both apple and peach picking canceled this year, the family is encouraging customers to continue supporting the farm by purchasing other seasonal crops, including strawberries, asparagus and corn.