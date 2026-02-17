Diners are a part of New Jersey's DNA, but many are struggling. Here's how lawmakers are trying to help.

It is known as the diner capital of the country, but many of the beloved mainstays are dwindling in New Jersey, closing down after decades of service. With many diners struggling, a proposed bill to offer the Jersey staple a lifeline is moving forward.

Diners are community gathering spots, a venue for family functions, and part of the state's DNA.

"I mean we wouldn't have New Jersey without them," Bob Hurley said.

"You can get a police chief, a librarian, a businessman and they all gather together, it's just a melting pot for the community," said Nick Fifis, who is the co-owner of Ponzio's in Cherry Hill.

Famed for their family atmosphere, officials say more than 500 diners are spread out across the Garden State, but many now sit shuttered.

"They struggle with the economy because the menu is so big, the cost of food, and it's a lot of employees," Fifis said.

The Cherry Hill Diner closed in 2023 after being open for nearly 60 years. The Red Lion Diner in Burlington County abruptly closed that same year, with plans to build a super Wawa in its place. The Collingswood Diner closed last August after the owners sold the business.

Now, some state lawmakers are looking to give diners a lifeline to help keep the lights on.

"Everyone has a memory of either going to a diner with friends late at night after a night on the town, or maybe with family after church on Sunday," said state Sen. Paul Moriarty, a Democrat who represents parts of South Jersey.

Moriarty is a sponsor of the bill dubbed the "Saving Our Diners and Protecting Our Past Act," which was introduced in the New Jersey Senate last month.

Moriarty says the bill would establish a historic diner and family restaurant registry offering the businesses an annual tax credit up to $25,000.

"This would apply for diners and family restaurants that have been in existence for at least 25 years," Moriarty said.

The bill aimed at helping historic diners cut costs is moving forward, and has now been referred to the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.

"It would help, it would definitely help," Fifis said.

"I think it's a good idea. It is an institution some of these places. I'd be in favor of it," Hurley said.