Glassboro School District applauds New Jersey's decision to ban cellphones in schools, reflects on own policy

Leaders and teachers at a school district in Gloucester County believe New Jersey's ban on cellphones in schools will help students with learning and limit distractions.

On Thursday, New Jersey became the latest state to ban cellphones for students during the school day. The Glassboro School District enacted a similar no-cellphone policy last January to help limit distractions.

Tara Guiliani, an English and special education teacher, demonstrated Friday the process students at Glassboro High School go through each day, locking their cellphones in a magnetic pouch and keeping them out of sight.

Guiliani said her students have been more engaged and focused.

"We actually have students who will begin to converse with each other more when we do group activities," she said.

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation establishing phone-free schools in all of New Jersey. Every district will now be required to adopt policies restricting cellphone use and other internet-enabled devices in K-12 public schools, encouraging students to be more attentive.

"I think it was needed," Glassboro Superintendent Al Lewis said.

Lewis said many of his students were reluctant when the cellphone policy in Glassboro first went into effect, but now he says he is seeing a positive impact on learning, and behavioral problems have declined dramatically.

"Suspensions are down 70-plus percent, physical interactions between students down 90-plus percent," Lewis said.

Some parents, like Mariela Vargas, have reservations about a blanket cellphone ban in schools.

"I agree with it, but as long as it's easy for them to get to it and reach it in case an emergency happens in the school," said Vargas.

Lewis told CBS News Philadelphia that if there is an emergency, protocols are in place in his district, and teachers have the ability to unlock the magnetic pouches so students can use their phones.

"If there was some type of emergency and we needed to get a hold of a parent or student, and a parent needed to connect, they could," Lewis said.

Murphy said the new policy in New Jersey will go into effect at the beginning of the 2026-2027 school year.