Jersey Shore officials working to ensure beaches ready for summer season after being hit hard by winter storms

On a gloomy spring Friday at the Jersey Shore, perhaps no one was thinking of summer more than Clay Rossiter. He's hoping the beaches will be in tip-top shape before Memorial Day.

"That sand is critical to our success," he said.

At Fox Real Estate in Ocean City, New Jersey, Rossiter helps families book summer rentals. He says there's some concern this year after the city's beaches were battered by strong storms, which caused extreme erosion.

"Everyone wants a little space to spread out and let their kids run around and do their thing, it's critical," Rossiter said.

In nearby Strathmere, Upper Township, officials say 75 to 100 feet of beach has been lost in some spots. The beach patrol headquarters is in danger of collapsing and will be demolished this weekend.

While beaches are expected to be open, nearly half of the access ramps may remain closed leading into summer.

"The beaches look pretty rough if you look out there, there's some large scarfing some cliffing on most of our beaches," Jimmy Van Zlike, Upper Township administrator, said.

Both the north end of Ocean City and Strathmere are due for a beach replenishment project, but there's no timeline due to uncertainty over federal funding.

In order to get ready for the season, Ocean City said extra stockpiles of sand were purchased during the last nourishment project four years ago. Public Works crews have been picking up sand and moving it onto beaches that need it most.

"I just saw them moving it down that way and I don't know where they were going with it, but I did see a truck," said Thomas Savage, who was walking on the boardwalk Friday.

Ocean City says its beaches will be open and ready for summer.