Beach replenishment projects in Jersey Shore towns put on hold due to lack of federal funding

Jersey Shore beach replenishment projects put on hold since federal funding not available

Jersey Shore beach replenishment projects put on hold since federal funding not available

Jersey Shore beach replenishment projects put on hold since federal funding not available

Near 69th Street in Avalon, Kathy Fromuth watched as her grandkids and family friends played together in the sand. Fromuth said the beach is one of the main gems in South Jersey.

"I'm from a landlocked state," she said. "We don't have that at home."

However, a beach replenishment project scheduled for this year in Avalon and nearby Stone Harbor, as well as another project at the north end of Ocean City, are currently on hold because federal funding isn't available.

CBS News Philadelphia

"This is the first time in 29 years that there's no federal money for beach projects," Scott Wahl, Avalon's business administrator, said.

Wahl said no federal dollars have been allocated for beach replenishment in 2025, which he added is crucial to protecting coastal communities and driving tourism.

The last project completed in Avalon was in 2023.

"The beaches are the economic engine for the southern shore area and without them we don't have an economy," Wahl said.

"Our number one message is, now is the time to speak up," Dan Ginolfi, the executive director of the American Coastal Coalition, said.

Ginolfi said the shore towns are now vulnerable to weather and erosion, as well as another hurricane season.

"I think every coastal community with a beach nourishment project should be concerned about this," Ginolfi said.

Ginolfi added Congress usually allocates $100 million to $200 million a year for beach replenishment throughout the country.

CBS News Philadelphia

It's unclear what will happen to projects eligible for funding in 2026.

U.S. Congressman Jeff Van Drew told CBS News Philadelphia he is focused on ensuring beach funding is included in next year's budget. In a statement, he added,

"I will always protect our Jersey shore. I'm fully aware of the situation, and frankly, it did not come as a surprise. I've been working closely with our towns, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the administration to ensure that beach replenishment projects along our coast are fully funded in FY26, and we fully expect that to happen. We've delivered record federal dollars for our shore communities in the past. Since 2022, I have personally secured $39 million in replenishment funds for Long Beach Island, $24 million for Avalon and Stone Harbor, $12.5 million for Brigantine, among many other projects. Just this year, I secured $16.5 million for resilience infrastructure on the Atlantic City beach included funds to implement my hot spot erosion mitigation legislation to make beach replenishment more sustainable. I expect this success to continue into FY26. One of the biggest issues is the dredging monopoly, which makes it harder and more costly to get these jobs done. Over the years, that monopoly has only gotten worse and much more expensive. We are working with the Army Corps on alternatives and solutions. But no matter what, we always find a way to deliver for our coastal communities. I'm fully committed to ensuring our beach nourishment program continues and that our shoreline remains strong and protected."

Wahl said he plans to go to Washington, D.C. to lobby for federal funding.

"This is really a time where the shore all has to come together. We all have mutual interests to protect our communities and now is the time to make it happen," Wahl said.