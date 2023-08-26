New Jersey's aims to help families, students during back-to-school with Sales Tax Holiday

Digital Brief: Aug. 26, 2023 (AM)

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A Sales Tax Holiday started Saturday in New Jersey to help people with the cost of going back to school.

The holiday applies to computers, instructional materials, and school supplies. As well as sports and recreational equipment.

School is right around the corner, and @NJTreasury encourages students, parents, & educators to take advantage of the second Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, Aug. 26- Sept. 4. Learn more: https://t.co/NE1OsmMaUN pic.twitter.com/3J8GqDHlDJ — NJ Dept of Treasury (@NJTreasury) August 23, 2023

There are some limits though.

The holiday applies to $1,000 worth of school supplies and computers under $3,000.

Here are some of the retail sales allowed during Sales Tax Holiday:

School Art Supplies

"School art supplies" means items commonly used by a student in a course of study for artwork. School art supplies include the following: Clay and Glazes Paints (Including Acrylic, Tempera, and Oil) Paintbrushes for Artwork Watercolors Sketch and Drawing Pads

School Supplies

"School supplies" means items commonly used by a student in a course of study. School supplies include the following:

Binders Cellophane Tape Composition Books Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila) Index Cards Pencil Boxes and Other School Supply Boxes Pens Protractors Book Bags

Click here for the full list.