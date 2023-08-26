Watch CBS News
New Jersey's aims to help families, students during back-to-school with Sales Tax Holiday

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A Sales Tax Holiday started Saturday in New Jersey to help people with the cost of going back to school.

The holiday applies to computers, instructional materials, and school supplies. As well as sports and recreational equipment.

There are some limits though.

The holiday applies to $1,000 worth of school supplies and computers under $3,000.

Here are some of the retail sales allowed during Sales Tax Holiday:

  • School Art Supplies
    "School art supplies" means items commonly used by a student in a course of study for artwork. School art supplies include the following:
    • Clay and Glazes
    • Paints (Including Acrylic, Tempera, and Oil)
    • Paintbrushes for Artwork
    • Watercolors
    • Sketch and Drawing Pads
  • School Supplies
    "School supplies" means items commonly used by a student in a course of study. School supplies include the following:
    • Binders
    • Cellophane Tape
    • Composition Books
    • Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila)
    • Index Cards
    • Pencil Boxes and Other School Supply Boxes
    • Pens
    • Protractors
    • Book Bags

Click here for the full list.

