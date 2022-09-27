New Jersey organizations sending volunteers to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- The American Red Cross of New Jersey and Atlantic City Electric are among several local organizations preparing to send resources to help Floridians ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The American Red Cross of New Jersey has 10 volunteers who are already en route to Florida.

The volunteers will be organizing thousands of pieces of emergency supplies as well as opening dozens of shelters.

Crews from Atlantic City Electric aren't down in Florida just yet, but they are on standby to help people.

Rosie Taravella, the regional CEO of the American Red Cross in New Jersey, said New Jerseyans can encourage their family and friends in Florida to follow evacuation guidelines.

"It's always very heartwarming when people step up and understand what the Red Cross and other nonprofits and partners are doing to help those in need," Taravella said. "We don't get disasters this big as often as we thought this year. It's kind of a late start to hurricane season, but this storm, Ian, is really going to pack a wallop."

The Red Cross is also encouraging people to donate blood ahead of Ian's arrival.