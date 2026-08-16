Woman killed by alleged drunken driver in Delaware who ran stop sign, police say

A 54-year-old woman was killed by an alleged drunken driver who ran a stop sign in New Castle, Delaware, Saturday night, police said.

Samuel Larkin, 42, of New Castle, was charged with vehicular homicide of the second degree, driving under the influence and failure to stop at a stop sign in connection with a crash that left a 54-year-old woman dead, according to police.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. in the area of U.S. Route 13 and Schafer Boulevard, police said.

Police said the woman was traveling northbound in the right lane on Route 13 and approaching Schafer Boulevard. At the same time, Larkin was driving a Mazda 6 westbound on Schafer Boulevard and approaching Route 13.

Police said Larkin failed to stop and struck the woman on the motorcycle. According to police, Larkin showed signs of impairment at the crash and failed sobriety tests.

The 54-year-old woman who died has yet to be identified by police.

Route 13 and Schafer Boulevard were closed for about three hours after the crash but have since reopened.

Delaware State Police are investigating the fatal crash.