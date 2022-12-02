Police warn of porch pirates in Wilmington ahead of holiday season

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – As the holidays approach one local police department in Delaware is warning residents to watch out for porch pirates.

New Castle County police say they responded to multiple package thefts over the last several days in the Wilmington area.

A reported theft was caught on surveillance video, in the Limestone Hills community.

Police have a few tips to keep your deliveries safe:

Requiring a signature

Suggesting packages be left out of plain sight

Consider a package lock box for your home

Amazon says this year's Thanksgiving weekend was its biggest ever with a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend.