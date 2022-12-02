Watch CBS News
Local News

Police warn of porch pirates in Wilmington ahead of holiday season

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Wilmington police warn of increase in package thefts
Wilmington police warn of increase in package thefts 00:31

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – As the holidays approach one local police department in Delaware is warning residents to watch out for porch pirates.

New Castle County police say they responded to multiple package thefts over the last several days in the Wilmington area.

A reported theft was caught on surveillance video, in the Limestone Hills community.

Police have a few tips to keep your deliveries safe:

  • Requiring a signature
  • Suggesting packages be left out of plain sight
  • Consider a package lock box for your home

Amazon says this year's Thanksgiving weekend was its biggest ever with a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 10:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.