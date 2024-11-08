Mostly sunny and noticeably cooler in Philadelphia area this Saturday

Saturday will be mostly sunny and noticeably cooler in the Philadelphia area

Our record dry stretch marches on — day 41 without rain — and those dry conditions have been fueling wildfires in our area.

Saturday will be another dry day however the winds will not be as strong and the humidity levels will not be quite as low as they were on Friday.

Much of the Atlantic and Burlington counties have now been placed in the Extreme Drought level, with the vast majority of the region still in a Severe Drought. This appears to be the worst drought in our area in over 20 years. The last time that New Jersey had 20%+ of the state under extreme drought was in 2002. Needless to say, fire danger is extreme across the Delaware Valley.

Sunday brings our first decent chance for measurable rain in over 40 days. Clouds will increase as a new system approaches from the west, and showers are possible late Sunday into early Monday. While it doesn't look like a soaking rain, widespread showers could bring as much as .25-.5" to the area, and every little bit helps.

We are also watching the tropics as Rafael moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane will continue to weaken and may dissipate in the Gulf without making another landfall. We will keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, cooler. High of 60.

Sunday: P.M. showers. High of 63, low of 37.

Monday: A.M. shower, sun. High of 71, low of 56.

Tuesday: Sunny, nice. High of 61, low of 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, seasonable. High of 56, low of 36.

Thursday: Shower chance. High of 58, low of 45.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 58, low of 45.

