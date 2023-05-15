Nearly 200 attend Autism Cares Foundation prom, adult formal

IVYLAND, Pa. (CBS) -- The Autism Cares Foundation rolled out the red carpet this weekend for their 2023 prom and first-ever adult formal. The "Breakfast with Tiffany" event was held for individuals living with disabilities.

Organizers say nearly 200 people attended the themed event, including Grant Rokuskie and Anna Knauss, who were featured in a previous CBS News Philadelphia.

The foundation hosted its first prom in 2011 after founders Linda and Frank Kuepper became concerned about their son Michael's social life, especially when it came to special occasions.

Supporting the Autism Cares Foundation

Most of the foundation's dances and outings are sponsored by donations and fundraisers.

This year CBS News Philadelphia's Jim Donovan is looking forward to hosting Autism Cares Foundation's race for resources.

Online registration closes at midnight.

You can click here to sign up.