Autism Cares Foundation hosting prom and adult formal

IVYLAND, Pa. (CBS) -- Autism Cares Foundation is hosting a prom and an adult formal for individuals who are 21 years and older.

We caught up with some of the attendees as they got ready for their big day.

Excited is an understatement.

"I got my blonde," Anna Knauss said. "I'm really excited for prom."

The Autism Cares Foundation invites you to their 2023 annual prom and this year, the first-ever annual adult formal.

"It will be themed sort of with Breakfast at Tiffany's," foundation Executive Director Jacqui Makowski said.

"Most of those that we were serving were young and now they've grown up, so now they are the adults, and they have different needs," Makowski said.

Makowski says the foundation hosted its first prom in 2011 after founders Linda and Frank Kuepper became concerned about their son Michael's social life, especially when it came to special occasions.

"Watching the limo pull up and girls getting out pictures on the front lawn, her boys were little," Makowski said, "and she thought, Frankie is going to do that someday and she realized Michael is probably not."

Just like a mama bear, Kuepper took action, creating a dance for vibrant young people who live with disabilities.

Grant Rokuskie, now 21 years old, will be attending the adult formal.

Last year Grant and his date were showstoppers, this year's date is in for a real special treat. He's got a great singing voice and sang a few bars for us.

After that, it was time to check back in with Anna who's also attending this year's formal. She was getting her hair done at the Jean Aveda Institute.

"I hope for Anna just love, health, happiness a lot of friends a lot more dances," Anna's mom Andy Knauss said.

'Twists on the side and the back so it looks like she's wearing a crown," Anna's stylist said.

With a trial run of hair and makeup a success, Anna was picture ready. Then came the moment the entire shop was waiting for.

"The queen Anna has arrived at the Jean Aveda Institute, give her a round of applause," her stylist said.

Supporting the Autism Cares Foundation

Most of the foundation's dances and outings are sponsored by donations and fundraisers.

This year CBS News Philadelphia's Jim Donovan is looking forward to hosting Autism Cares Foundation's race for resources.

