NCAA Tournament schedule: dates, times, and channels for Elite 8

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

The madness marches on as the top college teams try to advance to the Final Four at the NCAA Tournament.

CBS will air the final two games of the Elite 8 on Sunday.

Here's the complete schedule, game times, livestream links and TV info:

2023 March Madness live streams, TV times, schedule (All times Eastern)

Saturday, March 25 (Elite 8)

Sunday, March 26 (Elite 8)

First published on March 20, 2023 / 10:21 AM

