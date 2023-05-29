Penn baseball heads to Auburn for 1st NCAA regional appearance since 1995

Digital Brief: May 29, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- The University of Pennsylvania is headed to Alabama. For the first time in nearly 30 years, Penn is back in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship and on Monday, the Quakers learned their opponent.

Penn will head to Auburn to face the host Tigers on Friday in NCAA regional play.

The Quakers are the 4-seed in their region. Auburn is the 13th seed in the field of 64 and the 1 seed in its region.

The Penn-Auburn game is scheduled for Friday; Samford vs. Southern Miss is also scheduled for Friday.

Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday.

Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals.

Those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 16.

Penn also faced Auburn in its last NCAA Baseball Championship appearance in 1995. The Quakers lost to the Tigers and Indiana State in their regional games.

Penn has six regional appearances in its program's history -- 1975, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1995 and 2023.