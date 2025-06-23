Why Ace Bailey, a potential Sixers draft target, could develop into special player

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft for the Philadelphia 76ers will be a crucial selection after a season that fell well below expectations. And that pick could come right down the New Jersey Turnpike.

The Rutgers University men's basketball program has two of the top prospects in this year's draft.

Freshman guard Dylan Harper is projected to go No. 2 overall in the draft, while freshman wing Ace Bailey will likely be available at third overall for the Sixers.

"This kid is off the charts," Steve Pikiell, Rutgers men's basketball coach, said of Bailey. "Athletically, he can get any place on the court and rise up and get a shot off. He's a shot maker and he's got deep 3-point range, but at the same time … he has mid-range and he makes tough shots look easy."

Pikiell believes Bailey can grow to play and defend positions one through four – noting his special touch on defense, with the ability to adjust to whatever his team needs.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) celebrate during the Players Era Festival college basketball game between Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Alabama Crimson Tide. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"His job on my team was to score, and when we lost Dylan Harper for a month in the season, then I really needed him to score," Pikiell said. "I think down the road, he'll be bringing the ball up. He'll be one of those guys like Kawhi Leonard, he can play multiple positions."

What about off the court?

"He's a community guy," Pikiell said. "He went to soccer games, he went to lacrosse games, he went to football games … I love that even though he was here for a short time, he had a huge impact."

There have been reports that the Sixers may try to trade up for the No. 2 overall pick to land Harper, the son of five-time NBA champ Ron Harper. Dylan Harper is a, 6-foot-6-inch lefty with a 6-foot-10 wing-span. He has the ability to play on and off the ball.

"He's got incredible DNA," Pikiell said. "He's a multi-position guy. He's one of the all-time great finishers at the rim. He's left-handed, but he's just as good with his right hand and he can do a little bit of everything."

Although his players have no tournament experience, Pikiell said teams will regret passing on his players.