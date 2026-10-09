Safety improvements made 2 years after deadly crash outside Delaware school

New Castle County Police in Delaware greeted students outside Marbrook Elementary School Friday.

Officers also helped kids cross Centerville Road in honor of National Walk to School Day.

"It's good to see them active with the kids, and they get to know who they can trust," said Mark Jaggers, whose daughter attends the school.

Students also got the chance to meet Zander and Seahawk, who are members of the department's mounted unit.

"We walk to school every day, so it's nice to know he's safe and know we have a big presence in the community to keep our kids safe," said Jennifer Halliday, a parent at the school.

That presence is now increased two years after 10-year-old James Messick was killed near Centerville and Faulkland roads while walking home from Marbrook Elementary. A memorial still sits near the busy intersection.

"It really upset everybody in the community, and I think everybody still feels it when they go by that corner," Jaggers said.

Police said where the crash happened is considered a problem area with speeding. Since the deadly crash, more officers have been patrolling and issuing traffic tickets.

"We're enforcing traffic laws to make sure these kids and every pedestrian have a safe way to school and from school," New Castle County Police Master Cpl. Richard Chambers said.

According to DelDOT, it performed a safety review of the intersection after the crash. Officials said additional signs were added alerting drivers that children are walking in the area and of the posted speed limit.

"I think they've definitely stepped it up in response to everything that's happened," Halliday said.

Some parents' fears may be a bit more at ease, but police said they will continue to make their presence known and continue to build relationships with the students.