Neumann University student proving future of science remains diverse amid proposed federal budget cuts

Amid proposed federal budget cuts to science programs, a local college student is demonstrating that the future of science remains bright and diverse.

As many college students wind down the semester, Janelle Goldsmith is gearing up for something extraordinary.

The senior biology major at Neumann University has been selected for a prestigious internship with the U.S. National Science Foundation, where she'll spend the summer conducting research at the University of New Mexico.

Goldsmith is one of just three students in the country chosen to join a research project that examines parasites in fish over several decades, an opportunity that combines her passion for environmental science and animal ecosystems.

"I already knew I wanted to work with animals and the environment in some capacity," she said.

But as a Black woman in STEM, Goldsmith admits the road hasn't always been easy.

"They don't look like me," she said, reflecting on the lack of diversity in science. "It's disheartening."

The opportunity was made possible in part by NSF funding awarded to Neumann University, but the future of that support is now in question.

The Trump administration has proposed slashing the agency's budget by more than half, raising concerns for students and educators alike.

"There is a concern, particularly for students who are not always represented in the sciences," Neumann University President Dr. Chris Domes said.

Still, Goldsmith is staying focused on the future.

"You never know the outcome," Goldsmith said. "One day, I'll be an ecologist."

This weekend, she heads to New Mexico ready to learn, grow and help change the face of science.