National Science Foundation fires 168 probationary employees on Trump administration's orders

The National Science Foundation — an independent federal agency that funds scientific research around the globe — has fired 168 probationary employees in adherence to orders from the White House, according to an agency spokesperson.

The dismissals, effective as of Tuesday, were made to ensure compliance with an executive order issued by President Donald Trump last week, the NSF spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch in an email. The NSF had 1,450 employees prior to Tuesday's job cuts, the spokesperson said. The 168 workers who were fired represent about 12% of that number.

Federal workers who are in a probationary period are still in a trial period that typically extends for one to two years of employment. These workers, who haven't yet gained civil service protection, are currently the focus of widespread cuts across multiple agencies as part of President Trump's efforts to shrink the size of the federal government.

"We thank these employees for their service to the NSF and their contributions to advance the agency mission," the spokesperson said.

The NSF also employs about 200 people from research institutions on a temporary basis.

The agency was established by Congress in 1950 to promote science and engineering, advance public health and contribute to the nation's defense, according to its website. The NSF provides a quarter of federal support for basic research at the nation's colleges and universities. It had a budget of nearly $9.1 billion in fiscal 2024.

The NSF funds projects including research stations in Antarctica and astronomy observatories.

Mr. Trump's initial attempt to downsize the workforce was the deferred resignation program, which offered to pay people until Sept. 30 if they agreed to quit. The White House said 75,000 people signed up, and a federal judge cleared a legal roadblock last week for the program to move forward.

However, the number of workers who took the deferred resignation offer was less than the administration's target. The Trump administration on Thursday intensified its efforts to shrink the size of the federal workforce, the nation's largest employer, by ordering agencies to lay off nearly all probationary employees.

