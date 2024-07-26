Pennsylvania children with disabilities learned how to ride bikes at special iCan Bike Camp

Children with disabilities in Montgomery County pick up new tricks at iCan Bike Camp

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) – Just in time for Friday's National Disability Independence Day commemorating the signing of the Americans with Disability Act, children with disabilities learned how to ride bikes on their own with help from an army of volunteers at the iCan Bike Camp.

Teri Miller was rooting for her 13-year-old son Chase, who lives with autism. After a week at the camp, which helps children with special needs learn how to ride a bike, he was zipping around the parking lot. Teri Miller fought back tears of gratitude as she watched her son zoom by.

"They have been so great here," she said. "He just picked it up so fast. He was the first one out here riding by himself."

Many kids go to the camp because they have balance issues. Chase could not ride a two-wheeled bicycle on his own. So, he started the week on an adapted bike.

"But once he figured out the balance with those rollers that they put on the bike," Teri Miller said. "After like the first day, he was whipping around."

Her son was thrilled with his progress, too.

"I can do it on my own now," he said.

DaVita Dialysis Center paid for part of the camp and sent dozens of volunteers, including Chase's coach, Eric Mannion.

"Oh my gosh," Mannion said. "I'm just, I feel blessed to have been just a part of this, and getting to spend time with an amazing human being and his family."

All of this hard work was celebrated. At the end of every session, there was a graduation ceremony.

After the last lap, volunteers formed a tunnel with the parents waiting at the end, and each camper received a gold medal. Now, the Miller family has found a new pastime.

"Now, my 9-year-old wants to learn how to ride," she said. "Because we just never did it, because (Chase) wasn't able to."

But now, Chase and many campers can cruise through the summer.