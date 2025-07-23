Philadelphia man arrested in connection with viral video showing him assaulting multiple unhoused people, police say

A man has been arrested after social media video showed him assaulting multiple unhoused people in Philadelphia, police said.

According to police, 27-year-old Naeem Morgan was caught on video yelling and assaulting six unhoused people in Center City on July 4.

District Attorney Larry Krasner and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel are expected to provide further details in the incident at 11:45 a.m.

During their investigation, police recovered additional video from the area and identified Morgan as the man seen on the footage.

Morgan was arrested on Monday, July 21.

He was charged with possessing instruments of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment.