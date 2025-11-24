Verdict reached in trial of men accused of killing Philadelphia police officer in 2023

A verdict has been reached in the trial of two men charged with killing a Philadelphia police sergeant and wounding his partner at the airport in 2023, sources confirm to CBS News Philadelphia.

Defendants Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez and Hendrick Pena-Fernandez are charged with murder of a law enforcement officer and related offenses. Both pleaded not guilty. A third defendant, Alexander Batista-Polanco, previously pleaded guilty to murder.

Martinez-Fernandez and Pena-Fernandez are accused of shooting and killing Philadelphia Police Sgt. Richard Mendez and injuring his partner, Officer Raul Ortiz, in October 2023.

Prosecutors said Mendez and Ortz were heading to work at the airport when they interrupted an attempted car theft in a parking garage. Martinez-Fernandez, Pena-Fernandez and two others were allegedly in the process of stealing a car in the PHL garage.

Mendez and Ortiz scuffled with one of the suspects before the shooting, prosecutors said. Mendez died in the airport garage from at least three gunshot wounds. Ortiz was struck in the arm.

This is a developing story and will be updated.