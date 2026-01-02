City of Philadelphia, Mummers work to reschedule String Band Competition after weather canceled event

The City of Philadelphia confirms its working with the Mummers organization to reschedule the string band competition after it was supended for the first time in 125 years due to dangerously high winds.

Both sides are in talks about when and where it can take place with Lincoln Financial Field being a possible location.

"We are going to get together as quickly as possible to work out the logistics and as soon we have the logistics we will share them with you. Look we want to get this over with too," Sam Regalbuto, the President of the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association said.

Wind gusts that reached 30 miles per hour forced officials to call off the competition on New Year's Day.

Regalbuto says they made the decision after at least one person was hit and injured with one of the props. The injured participant didn't suffer a serious injury and is doing ok but there was a concern others could've been hurt as well.

"I've never seen and we've been in winds in the past, two by fours ,three quarter inch plywood 12 foot frame lift off the floor like tissue paper," Regalbuto said.

The rest of the parade went and members of the string bands played and strutted without props.

Regalbuto says the String Band Association and the city are in talks on when the competition could take place.

The two sides are also considering potential locations. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Eagles told CBS Philadelphia that the team reached out and offered up Lincoln Financial Field.

At this moment, nothing is set in stone and Regalbuto says all options are on the table.