Watch CBS News
Local News

Multi-vehicle crash in Tioga, at least one person injured, Philadelphia officials say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash injures at least one person in Philadelphia's Tioga section Saturday morning.

multi-vehicle-crash-in-tioga-at-least-one-person-injured-philadelphia-officials-say.jpg

The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. on Broad and Ontario Streets.

Medics took one person to Temple Hospital where they were placed in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 8:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.