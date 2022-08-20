Multi-vehicle crash in Tioga, at least one person injured, Philadelphia officials say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash injures at least one person in Philadelphia's Tioga section Saturday morning.
The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. on Broad and Ontario Streets.
Medics took one person to Temple Hospital where they were placed in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.