Motorcyclist injured after colliding with Philadelphia fire truck in Center City

A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after colliding with a Philadelphia Fire Department ladder truck in Center City early Saturday morning, officials said.

The truck was responding to a call on the Ben Franklin Parkway around 1 a.m. when the vehicle was struck by the motorcyclist at North 15th Street and Market Street.

The motorcycle operator, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital to be treated for the injuries he sustained. CBS News Philadelphia cameras showed the bike that sustained extensive damage.

No firefighters inside the ladder truck were hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.