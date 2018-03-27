Watch CBS News
Local News

Mother: Missing Columbia University Student Found Safe

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A missing Columbia University student has been found safe.

The mother of John Paul Mester said in a Facebook post that her son was found safe.

Police: Columbia University Student Missing, Thought To Be In Philly

Mester was reported missing one week ago on March 19 as per a report placed by his parents.

He was last seen on Monday entering campus at Columbia University in New York and had been thought to be in Philadelphia.

His parents took to social media to ask the public for help in the search for their son

First published on March 27, 2018 / 11:19 AM

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.