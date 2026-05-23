Mother African Union Church in Delaware announces temporary worship site a week after massive fire

The congregation of Mother African Union Church in Wilmington, Delaware, now has a temporary place to worship a week after a fire destroyed the historic church last Sunday.

On Sunday, services will be held two miles away at the Congo Legacy Center.

The church, which was founded in 1813, also played a role in the Underground Railroad and the Civil Rights era, according to Congo.

In a post on social media, the church said they are committed to rebuilding.

"The building may have suffered loss, but the spirit of the people still stands strong. We're not just rebuilding a church. We're witnessing a Golden Restoration," the post said.

The Wilmington Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating what caused the massive fire.