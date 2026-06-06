Skies clear for mostly sunny, hot Sunday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Rain and storms moved through Saturday evening with severe weather producing wind damage and in one case in Berks Co., a possible tornado (We'll see the complete report likely tomorrow).

Beyond that, trees down and a few power outages peppered the area. Overnight, skies quickly clear and temperatures cool into the 60s.

Sunday, we finish the heat wave with highs near 90 under mostly sunny skies. It will also be breezy, and slightly less humid. Air quality is also expected to be better. By Monday cooler more seasonable air arrives near 80 degrees.

NEXT Weather Alert: storms hitting the Philadelphia region

A cold front passes the area Sunday night ushering in cooler and more seasonable air on Monday with highs near 80 which is normal this time of year.

That cooler air won't stick around though; another big warmup begins Thursday and that could be the start of our 3rd heat wave of the year.

Sunday, we finish the heat wave with highs near 90 under mostly sunny skies. It will also be breezy.

FYI: Despite the heat waves, it is still spring! Summer officially begins Sunday, June 21, at 4:24 a.m.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Sunny, hot. High 90, low 68.

Monday: Seasonable. High 80, low 66.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High 84, low 55.

Wednesday: Late day shower?. High 89, low 63.

Thursday: Late day shower? High 94, low 72.

Friday: Heat and humidity. High 95, low 74.

Saturday: Late day shower? High 92, low 74.

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