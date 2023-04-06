MossRehab's new program helps people regain mobility

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new spin on rehabilitation. In addition to helping people regain mobility, there's a new program at MossRehab in Philadelphia that's helping people feel good about how they look.

Tiffany Gill has learned a new way to apply makeup.

"It really restored my sense of self," Gill said.

The Rutgers University history professor is slowly reassembling her life after having a stroke two years ago. She was 46.

"Eventually I woke up and the whole left side of my body was paralyzed," Gill said.

She had a variety of other stroke side effects.

"I didn't know if I would ever teach again, I didn't know if I'd get used of my limbs again," Gill said. "So much was uncertain."

She says she got her life back at MossRehab with intense physical and occupational therapy.

Once she regained the ability to move, Gill was eager to join a special Moss program called Groom, Glow and Grow that teaches people with disabilities adaptive ways to apply makeup.

"It was something that made me feel better but was also something that helped me to improve," Gill said. "It helped me to improve mobility."

The makeup and grooming sessions were developed by therapists at Moss who are also make-up artists.

"It just gives people a sense of feeling good about themselves," Occupational Therapist Stephanie Stein said. "Something they can control."

Stein says there are a variety of ways to teach patients how to steady and move their hands and arms. And there's special gear.

"For weakness, we have adaptive makeup brushes," Stein said. "So putting on a thicker tubing on a small brush so you can use a bigger grasp."

Gill says she's finally back to work, feeling good about how she looks.

"It seems trivial, right, after you've had a stroke and you can barely walk your speech is impaired you don't know if you're going to be able to work again," Gill said. "But one thing you do think about is who you are. For me, I like to look my best."

It's all about building self-esteem and confidence which doctors say is a critical part of rehab.